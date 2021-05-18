Climate change: New warnings require leaving behind old ways in Maryland and beyond | COMMENTARY

Yet, this is good news, not bad. Just as science is helping Americans overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, when unleashed it is more than capable of saving the human race from the potential nightmares around the globe — even as waters rise, productive cropland is lost, weather becomes increasingly severe, natural habitat is destroyed, pollution worsens and nations wage wars over diminished resources. And so the most essential element for a rational response is for this vital information about climate to be shared and for people to recognize the threat and take action to address it. The better informed we are and the more aware we are of the consequences of the choices we make, whether individually or as a society, the better the chances that we will act in our own best interests.