Baltimore Board of Estimates must vet spending, not just rubber stamp it | COMMENTARY

Baltimore residents who voted for an end to the status quo might have been disappointed by the decision by the city’s Board of Estimates last week to approve Mayor Brandon Scott’s $4.3 billion budget — which included an increase to law enforcement spending — by a 4-0 vote with one abstention, clearing the way for the City Council to now consider it. The vote hardly represents the change many residents concerned about city spending hoped for. Baltimore Comptroller Bill Henry, the member who declined to cast a vote, was the only one to show a little pushback on the board, which supervises city spending. But even that decision was disappointing, given Mr. Henry’s promises during his election campaign to advocate for more transparency and an end to the rubber-stamping that he claimed the board was prone to in the past.