In Howard County, who should sacrifice - affluent property owners or schools? | COMMENTARY

It’s a classic example of how raising taxes, even in some of the most adverse circumstances imaginable, isn’t necessarily a blow against economic prosperity. It could prove exactly the opposite. Preserving the quality of public education ought to be the county’s top priority if it wants to attract real estate investment. That’s Howard’s identity, its selling point. The higher recordation tax? Perhaps that’s just the price of admission. Mercifully, it isn’t a tax increase destined to be paid by average blue collar workers unless they happen to have half-million-dollar homes. Is it perfect? The top rate seems high but overall, the trade-off seems reasonable. There are no good choices as local governments scramble to keep up vital services from police and fire safety to schools and roads, there are just less bad ones and a higher recordation tax may suit Howard County.