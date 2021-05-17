Biden’s restrained response to worsening Israeli-Palestinian conflict falls short | COMMENTARY

There was a time when deadly attacks in the Middle East such as those the world has witnessed in recent days — including the destruction of a high-rise building in Gaza City housing offices of two international media organizations — would demand high-profile U.S. intervention with an envoy shuttling between representatives of Israel and the Palestinians, and a renewed emphasis on the two-state solution. But that was back when the U.S. still had some credibility as being a somewhat neutral arbiter, when Israel was less attached to hard-right policies and Palestinians had a more functioning government. Those days are past for a variety of reasons. But it’s still disappointing how little President Joe Biden has had to say on the subject so far, or done in making an effort to least assert pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose administration’s efforts to evict Palestinians families from East Jerusalem appear to have touched off the latest wave of violence.