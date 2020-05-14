Gov. Hogan washes his hands of coronavirus decision making | COMMENTARY

It was not a good look for Maryland’s Republican governor, who’s been heralded as a sort of anti-Trump when it comes to coronavirus: rational and decisive to the president’s rash and dithering. And it gets worse when you factor in two other pieces of news: the hearings showing that problems with the state’s unemployment benefits are far from “fixed,” as the governor had earlier claimed, and the revelation that only a fifth of coronavirus relief grants — and less than 5% of available loan funding — had been distributed to small businesses in the state.