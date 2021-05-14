Racial slurs on the sports field: Carroll County incident shows need for swift, strong consequences | COMMENTARY

The use of the word is marginalizing and belittling to African American people. In the athletic world, it is often directed at people of color playing sports historically dominated by white players. When former Baltimore Orioles All-Star center fielder Adam Jones was attacked in 2017 with the N-word at Boston Fenway Park, and then had a bag of peanuts thrown at him, he described it as one of the worst cases of fan abuse in his career. He was one of just 62 African American players on opening day roster that year, according to USA Today. Fans were ejected from the ballpark, but Mr. Jones said at the time the punishment didn’t fit the offense. He suggested fines, something that would have impact.