Masks, gas lines and the limits of personal responsibility | COMMENTARY

This week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that masks are soon coming off. Once 70% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, the statewide restriction requiring people to wear masks indoors in public spaces will then be discarded like yesterday’s blue disposable. Given that Maryland is already up to a 65% adult single vaccination rate, that means the reversal is probably just days away. Is the timing right? There are quite a few experts, including a former state health secretary, who think it’s premature; we tend to side with them. Maryland has certainly made strides in both reducing positivity rates and getting vaccine into arms, but there are also areas of the state that are seriously lagging. And that’s not even considering that kids younger than 12 are not yet approved to receive any coronavirus vaccine, while 12-to-15-year-olds just this week got approval to receive the Pfizer vaccine.