Citizens have a broad right to record police activity, it’s time officers get used to it | COMMENTARY

In charging documents, Deputy Jackson said that Mr. Reyes was confrontational. But one could argue that the officer was also aggressive in his actions. The deputy also said Mr. Reyes approached from behind the police cars, even though video shows that Mr. Reyes was several feet away when Mr. Jackson noted his presence. It was not as if he was trying to sneak onto the scene. He had his cellphone out clearly recording, and he told the officer what he was doing; he says it’s something he does all over the country as part of a personal crusade to hold police accountable.