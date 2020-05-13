The rebellion just north of Maryland: A governor and a handful of counties go to war over reopening | COMMENTARY

Certainly, there might be a reasonable argument to be made, perhaps even county by county, about the particulars, whether Pennsylvania is using the best yardstick, for example, or whether the red, yellow and green phases outlined for the Keystone State are appropriate. The pandemic didn’t come with hard and fast rules about what is the best way to slow its fearsome spread. But unilateral declarations of politics or unfairness are not about science or safety or, frankly, about anyone’s best welfare. It’s an obvious attempt to curry favor with people who are frustrated by the economic harm coronavirus restrictions have caused and are probably suspicious about what medical experts have to say on the subject. Turning this into a conspiracy about how Democrats in Harrisburg seek to cause further harm isn’t much of a leap for such individuals.