Horse racing must clean up its act | COMMENTARY

We will leave it to sports scribes to provide all the ins and outs of performance-enhancing drugs, of how the drug may have been administered and of Mr. Baffert’s checkered past in this regard. But it appears that those involved with Medina Spirit are getting off pretty easy. When a pro football or baseball player is found to have used steroids, for example, the consequences are more severe. Suspension, discipline, fines are often involved. One can no more imagine a human athlete being allowed to compete at his sport’s most important event two weeks after a failed test, then getting a pay raise from the team owner. And getting caught using a drug banned from use on racing days seems cruel, as well. The horse had no choice in the matter. There’s an animal abuse element to it.