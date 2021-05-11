Missed opportunities for intervention in Woodlawn shooting? Only a thorough investigation will tell us | COMMENTARY

This order can be requested by almost anyone if someone seems to be a danger to themselves and others. And, as one psychiatrist who has written about the complexities of getting people mental health treatment said, Maryland has one of the “broadest definitions of dangerousness.” Even without that leniency, walking the streets with a weapon and threatening people, as neighbors said Brown did, ought to be justification enough to explore the petition. But many people have no idea the option is available to them as average citizens. It’s not just police or a mental health professional who can make the request; others with an interest also can, including those neighbors who noted Brown had terrorized the community. That’s not to blame them for what happened. Certainly, we understand being reluctant to report someone they already fear, if that’s the case. But if tools aren’t being used because they’re not known, the state and counties need to better inform the population.