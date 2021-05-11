The GOP’s new orthodoxy: ‘Big Lie’ or bust | COMMENTARY

What’s happened is that the Republican Party has painted itself into a corner and rather than admit the mistake or backtrack or even allow an internal dispute, they have decided to go all-in on the lies. The “why” is easy to figure out. It’s not just what Mr. Trump wants (although that’s a big part of it), it’s where their core supporters reside. The same polls that show Democrats and independents know this particular emperor is naked, reveal about two-thirds of rank-and-file Republicans either firmly believe or at least suspect Joe Biden’s victory was somehow illegitimate. To admit to reality now would be, shall we say, a bit uncomfortable for Republican leaders who have happily ventured down this rabbit hole to its nuttiest corners. That includes the ongoing Arizona “audit,” where people are being paid to search for ballots in Maricopa County that might have traces of bamboo fiber suggesting they were fakes flown in from South Korea. This is being done, of course, by by a company with no experience in such matters that is owned by someone who traffics in election conspiracy claims. And did we mention without safeguards to make sure ballots aren’t being tampered with now?