Where have all the doctors gone? Medical opinion is taking a backseat as economic worries mount | COMMENTARY

But whether or not Mr. Pence sets a good example to the public (he doesn’t, obviously) is beside the point. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the high-profile medical experts on the White House’s coronavirus task force, have been doing a pretty good imitation of working out of public view for the past two weeks through no fault of their own. Long gone are those daily briefings where one, or usually both, would provide the nation with their wise counsel. There have been no task force briefings, and President Donald Trump even briefly flirted with the idea of disbanding the group. The focus now is on loosening stay-at-home restrictions, and the physicians are likely perceived as wholly unhelpful to that cause. They might observe, for example, that some governors aren’t following recommended best practices and moving too quickly to spur their floundering economies at a cost of thousands of American lives.