Americans ill-prepared for cybersecurity threats | COMMENTARY

After each, we have heard the customary warnings: Government and private industry must harden their security systems against future assaults. So why is the problem only growing worse, as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged last week at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event just two days before the Colonial attack? Part of the problem is surely that the hackers have a profit motive; last year, an estimated $350 million was paid to attackers. Another component is the international scope of the problem. The attack on the Colonial Pipeline is thought to be the work of DarkSide, a Russian criminal organization. But such attacks can also sometimes be sanctioned by governments with an adversarial view of the U.S. — including Russia, China and Iran, which means they pose a troubling potential national security threat.