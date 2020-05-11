Time to deliver for the U.S. Postal Service for the sake of economic recovery | COMMENTARY

It was encouraging to see Maryland’s two U.S. senators sign the latest protest letter calling on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to move forward with a $10 billion emergency loan to the U.S. Postal Service without using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext for forced privatization. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin were among the 29 Democratic senators who urged the agency move forward with the loan to avoid an interruption in service, noting that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, postal delivery is more important than ever. Yet we’re going to guess that the May 6 letter had all the sway that appeals to decency, empathy and common sense tend to have with President Donald Trump which is to say, not much. And lo and behold, just as senators were finalizing their missive, Mr. Trump was appointing a new postmaster general, longtime political fundraiser Louis DeJoy, who is likely to deliver whatever the White House orders.