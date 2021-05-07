Baltimore has a need for Amtrak - and maglev service, too | COMMENTARY

Mr. Flynn is correct on several levels but he is absolutely wrong on a big one. First, he’s right it would be pricey. Northeast’s promoters have been reluctant to assign a dollar-value to a ticket, but federal regulators have suggested it might be around $60 for the 15-minute trip between D.C. and Baltimore. That’s no $8 MARC ticket. But it’s also a bit misleading because Northeast Maglev is seeking private financing for the multibillion-dollar project, and so its backers are hoping that government funding might offset some of its operating costs and lower ticket prices. But whether that happens or not, it’s fair to expect it to be priced above Amtrak’s more comparable, but slower, Acela service (in the neighborhood of $46). But also keep in mind that Northeast expects maglev service to eventually connect to the lucrative New York City market with one-hour service. Today, high-end commuters regularly pay hundreds of dollars to travel by air — or $130 (if booked 21 days in advance) by Acela Express, which takes 2 1/2 hours.