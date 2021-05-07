Banning ‘thin blue line’ masks in Maryland district courts the right thing to do, circuit courts must follow | COMMENTARY

The same goes for the court system. Kudos to Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe, who wrote a letter urging judges to ban the symbols in courthouses after seeing thin blue line masks, pins and other clothing at courthouses in 15 jurisdictions. We agree with his sentiment that this “politicizes” the judicial process and denies defendants, particularly people who are Black, “the appearance that their hearing is being conducted fairly and without bias.” His attorneys have likely felt the discomfort of seeing these symbols and wondering if that would hurt their ability to defend their clients, whose resources are already limited and who likely feel as if the system is stacked against them. From the court’s standpoint: Why give a reason for cases to be overturned? That only slows down the process and hurts the credibility of the system.