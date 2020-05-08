It’s time to ‘BeHEARD,’ Baltimore; online web panel seeks to shape city public policy | COMMENTARY

The current survey is about coronavirus information sources and the handling of the outbreak by federal, state and city officials, as well as its impact on Baltimore residents. It took about 8 minutes to complete and asked about the taker’s assessment of the city’s response to the pandemic and the performance of the mayor, governor and president; along with their experience with testing, if any, and the stay-home restrictions we’ve all been living under. A couple of open-ended questions let you dig a little deeper into your concerns about the pandemic and its effects on your family, as well as the positive consequences you’ve experienced (some of ours: more time outdoors, greater appreciation of family and friends, no commute).