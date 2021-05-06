The $15 minimum wage: good for Hopkins, good for Baltimore, good for business | COMMENTARY

Leadership at Johns Hopkins are understandably proud of the organization’s recent decision to raise their minimum wage to $15 an hour, beginning in July for the university and January for the health system, and they expect the benefits of that to flow through to the community. They predict no job losses and no negative impact on tuition or hospital rates, while workers collectively bring home $9 million more — to support themselves and their families, to spend in local businesses and to presumably make Baltimore a better place to live. But what ought not be overlooked is another key beneficiary: the institutions themselves. And it’s not just because their employees, or local residents or clients and perspective students will think better of them. It’s just good business. From attracting and retaining employees to making sure the city’s economy can bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopkins has much to gain from this decision.