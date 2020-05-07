Hogan’s flurry of vetoes is certain to raise a winter storm | COMMENTARY

Vetoing the HBCU legislation, however, seems reckless considering how the $580 billion plan settled long-standing lawsuits that could have proven far more costly. And its spending is similarly spread across a decade-long time frame. What makes the veto especially repugnant is that these same schools that already have suffered historic discrimination when it comes to the state budgeting process are now facing challenging economic times because of the virus. Whatever financial challenges state government as a whole confronts right now, schools like Coppin State and University of Maryland Eastern Shore likely face worse. Meanwhile, in a bit of welcome news, Governor Hogan did not veto the $375 million legislation to renovate the Pimlico and Laurel race tracks and keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore by allowing the carefully negotiated measure to become law without his signature. Clearly, the racing industry has more pull on the second floor of the State House than educators or those trying to make prescription drugs more affordable given his veto of a modest fee on drug companies to pay for that particular regulatory effort. Another head-scratcher? Vetoing legislation that allocates a mere $3 million a year more toward crime prevention in Baltimore. Because it isn’t comprehensive enough or doesn’t follow the governor’s particular crime-reduction strategy? Seriously? His veto of $5.5 million in aid to the struggling Baltimore Symphony Orchestra spread across five years and of mandatory background checks for rifle and shotgun purchases rounds out his apocalyptic view of Charm City living.