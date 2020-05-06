Give tenants rent reprieve amid coronavirus pandemic, but don’t forget landlords, too | COMMENTARY

As companies continue to bleed jobs, the likelihood of families finding themselves in better financial situations in the next month isn’t high, since many were already living paycheck to paycheck before the current crisis. Governor Larry Hogan has no choice but to halt evictions and utility shut-offs for longer than was initially planned as COVID-19 persists. Relief money should also go toward this looming issue — as long as it supports both landlords and tenants who are truly experiencing hardship. We know there are unscrupulous landlords who take advantage of tenants, and we don’t want to see any government aid used as another easy money stream for these businesses. We would urge the governor to continue requiring proof of income loss and hardship as he has with eviction relief. Although some may say that is burdensome, the process needs some accountability, and it is not hard to get proof of a layoff, pay cut or receipt of unemployment benefits. The governor should also close any loopholes that allowed landlords to continue to file for eviction despite the moratorium, as the tenant and housing advocates say has occurred.