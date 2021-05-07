Hotel rooms: stable living for Baltimore’s homeless | COMMENTARY

Every person deserves somewhere to live, and it’s shameful that homelessness exists in a place with the riches of America. Hotel space offers a way to move large swathes of people into housing at one time. This is not only the humane thing to do, but if done right, it should also result in huge cost savings as people use fewer social services. For instance, people are healthier when they have their own space, which should result in health care and Medicaid cost reductions. People who were given shelter in hotels in King County, Washington, during COVID said they felt better both mentally and physically and could focus on more long-term goals, such as employment and permanent housing rather than just trying to survive, according to a study by University of Washington. Another study found that in Denver a “permanent supportive housing” approach saved $15,733 per year, per person in public costs for shelter, criminal justice, health care, emergency room, and behavioral health costs, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The savings were enough to completely offset the cost of housing — $13,400 — and still save taxpayers $2,373.