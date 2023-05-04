Wanted: long-term, skilled and dedicated staff in Baltimore’s City Hall | COMMENTARY

The recent revelation by Baltimore’s inspector general that a city employee had been double-dipping for months — working jobs for the Mayor’s Office and the city school system simultaneously (a circumstance made possible by COVID-19 related telework rules) — would be comical, if not for the serious context.

Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming’s report arrived the day after it was revealed Mayor Brandon Scott had ousted his chief of staff and communications director. Does that sound familiar? It should. The mayor’s last chief of staff hit the bricks in September; his previous spokesperson in January. And that’s on top of a veritable revolving door of other senior managers coming and going during his two-and-a-half years in office, including: at least two deputy mayors, a city administrator, a deputy city administrator and yet another communications director.

In different circumstances, the willingness of a mayor to say farewell to at-will employees who don’t meet expectations or have a strong commitment to their role, might be commendable. But the pattern and volume here is concerning and raises significant questions. Is city government attracting the best and the brightest to its ranks, those dedicated to Baltimore’s success? And is it properly supervising those who do come?

Exhibit A for that latter question is that city government does not have a blanket prohibition on concurrent employment, even on those making six-figure salaries. That was pointed out two years ago by the IG. Come on now, this isn’t rocket science (or whatever equivalent term applies to public employment law).

Meanwhile, in a hearing before the City Council on Tuesday, Baltimore’s human resources director acknowledged that he’s having trouble getting recruits “through the door.” Speculation is that the city’s residency requirement for executive staff has been unhelpful. People don’t want to move into the city within six months of hiring. Is this a cry for public housing for comfortable bureaucrats?

For them, Baltimore isn’t just a home, it’s a cause. Is it too much to ask that City Hall’s executive leadership approach their work with similar passion? Or is Baltimore just another stop in the public employment career ladder? If that’s the case, perhaps double-dippers and a halfhearted effort is the best we can expect from 100 Holliday Street. And how can we expect competent management that can, for example, pick up trash, treat wastewater without further polluting Back River, and keep track of who is working for whom if they are just here to punch a metaphorical time card?

Baltimore needs to hire more people who care deeply about this city. They need not be born, raised and residing here, but that would surely help (and resolve that residency concern). Further, there needs to be a better management development (and perhaps mentoring) path so that excellence in midlevel management can be recognized and rewarded through promotion. In short, like the revived Baltimore Orioles, we need a successful farm team with talent vying for the chance to advance to the big stage. Without those skills and that passion, that fire, that loyalty, we are destined for a lot more scratches on the lineup card. The one hiring criteria we simply can’t do without is the drive to achieve a demonstrably better outcome at the end of the day. Don’t hire anyone who doesn’t have it.

