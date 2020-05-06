No shifting of tax burden from developers to Baltimore County residents, not even temporarily during the pandemic | COMMENTARY

The proposal by Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones to delay impact fees soon to be assessed on developers is surely well intentioned. The construction industry has been hit hard by the economic slowdown wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders that have come in response. Not just because projects have been delayed or interrupted but because the future is uncertain. If the economy does not rebound, what is the need for new office or retail space or residences or industrial parks and the like? Getting the nation’s 7.28 million or more construction laborers and tradespeople back at work as soon as possible would seem to be in the interest of the nation, state and the county.