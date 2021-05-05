Political pot shots won’t reduce Baltimore’s surging violence | COMMENTARY

At a time when the city continues its ongoing plague of gun violence, marking a 17% rise in homicides in 2021 compared to the same time last year, such bickering is not only unhelpful, it is outrageously irresponsible given all that’s at stake. The people who are dying from gunshots in Baltimore are just as tragic a loss of life as those who have fallen to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their deaths have a similarly devastating effect on the wider region, affecting businesses’ willingness to locate here and bring with them the jobs and opportunities to lift us all. Indeed, it’s a given that violent crime is a plague of its own, with not just one cause but many, including concentrated poverty, the war against drugs and the mass incarceration that has accompanied it, the loss of employment possibilities, inadequate schools, substance abuse, dysfunctional families, distrust of police, institutional racism and so on.