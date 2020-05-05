Want to help Ocean City? Don’t go there this weekend | COMMENTARY

Alas, Maryland is not California, which has done a far better job of reducing the spread of the coronavirus. California may have lost nearly twice as many residents to the virus as Maryland, but it has more than six times the population. The spread there has not just flattened, it’s declined. Maryland may be in a similar posture soon but not yet. And all those people headed to Ocean City? They will have to fill up their gas tanks, stop for restroom breaks, pick up meals. And on the beach, will they keep 6 feet apart, or will they do want beach goers have always done and run in the sand, socialize, toss around a ball and otherwise put themselves and their neighbors at risk? Oh, most will be perfectly fine. But some will spread the disease without even realizing it.