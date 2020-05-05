Pandemic only underscores how Maryland must pursue better connection of Baltimore and Northern Virginia by rail | COMMENTARY

This Thursday marks the veto deadline for legislation approved this spring by the Maryland General Assembly to do three things related to the Maryland Rail Commuter (MARC) service — to reach agreement with Virginia and Delaware to provide service to those states, to report on those negotiations to the legislature and to study the feasibility of a rail connection between Baltimore’s Penn and Camden line stations. The measure passed both the Senate and the House of Delegates by lopsided and bipartisan margins. Normally, one would assume this would make House Bill 1236 an easy call for Gov. Larry Hogan to sign. But given the governor’s stated opposition to new state spending in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has wrought, that signature is far from guaranteed. Yet it is precisely because of these circumstances that the legislation is now more important than ever.