Baltimore’s watchdog should not be leashed | COMMENTARY

Without getting into specifics of the matter, such as, for example, the minutiae of how and when an elected official must have certain forms of travel approved in advance, the concern here is whether political pressure can be brought to bear against the inspector general — whether the position is held by Ms. Cumming or anyone else — in order to sidestep investigations or future prosecutions. In a virtual meeting with The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board on Monday, Ms. Cumming echoed that concern, acknowledging that she has never so much as sat down to chat with the board that is supposed to be supervising her under the 2018 charter amendment. Not once. That board, which must have at least five members, is supposed to include the mayor and City Council president or their designees, the city solicitor or his designee and a member of the City Council designated by the City Council president. The two Maryland law school deans may also be invited to join the panel (and they may have been, but that’s not entirely clear to the IG). It takes four votes to remove the inspector general from her six-year term if proper cause is shown.