Rep. Harris turns back on medicine and district to challenge Larry Hogan’s pandemic leadership | COMMENTARY

As we’ve observed repeatedly, there is certainly a legitimate argument out there for the specifics of exactly how stay-in-place orders should be carried out and how they should be lifted. But the protesters aren’t interested in debate or weighing the consequences of taking steps that might worsen the pandemic versus making it easier to do business or socialize in this state. Instead, they claim that Maryland’s Republican governor has violated the U.S. Constitution, and they support the recently-filed lawsuit seeking to reverse restrictions entirely and immediately. There is no subtlety here, no reasoning, no careful consideration, no balance of risks. They want it their way or the highway and, in the process, seek to bring an early demise to their fellow Marylanders — roughly 1,200 of whom have already succumbed to COVID-19 — not to mention ignore the will of most people who live in this state as polls show overwhelming support for Governor Hogan’s approach.