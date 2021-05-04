Baltimore County housing discrimination continues, despite mitigation efforts | COMMENTARY

Mr. Olszewski received much-deserved credit early in his term for forcing the equal housing issue to the forefront, but now he needs to be just as aggressive at making sure the county meets its obligation. It was after he came into office that the County Council finally voted in favor of a settlement, albeit a close vote (4-3) along party lines. Mr. Olszewski is off to a good start with his proposal to create a Department of Housing and Community Development that would make sure the county complies with the agreement with the federal government as well as manage other issues, such as affordable housing, homelessness, eviction prevention, tenant counseling and homeownership. An Affordable Housing Work Group is also looking at ways to meet the affordable housing goal. But we want to see Mr. Olszewski execute the same political sway he used previously to change the way the county views affordable housing and people on vouchers, a varied group that can include the elderly and disabled.