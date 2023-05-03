Preakness heads to the starting gate as Maryland horse racing reaches a challenging crossroads | COMMENTARY

The Preakness Stakes is set to return to Pimlico Race Course for its 148th running on Saturday, May 20, 2023 but the future of Old Hilltop - and of Maryland racing - remains uncertain. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

This week’s unseasonably cold temperatures have made the swift approach of the Preakness Stakes seem unreal. Yet, there it stands on the calendar: The Kentucky Derby runs this Saturday and then, two weeks later, Baltimore takes the national spotlight with the 148th running of the Triple Crown’s second leg on May 20. There will be the usual celebration, of course, along with the fastest 3-year-old thoroughbred horses on the planet, the crowds, the media, the Black-Eyed Susans (mostly the drink, not the flower). There’s even a Bruno Mars concert immediately after the race. Nevertheless, there is something of a chill cast across Pimlico Race Course this month, and it has nothing to do with the weather.

Behind all the anticipated cheering, the finery, the celebrities and the TV stagecraft always attendant at the event is an undisputed reality: Old Hilltop remains as broken and crumbling as ever, and horse racing in general seems trapped in what might generously be described as a retrenchment — but perhaps more accurately as decline.

Advertisement

Are we about to witness Baltimore’s annual moment to shine or just a nod to its former glory?

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Four years ago, the Maryland Jockey Club unveiled ambitious plans for a thoroughly renovated Pimlico with much of the cost covered by taxpayer-backed bonds. Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly gave their blessings, and then COVID-19 struck. Racing took a big hit. Construction was delayed. Meanwhile, inflation and supply chain problems mounted. Alternative forms of gambling — with online convenience — benefited from the stay-at-home public health response and became competitors. What started out as a $440-million budget to renovate both Pimlico and Laurel Park quickly turned inadequate.

Advertisement

Believe it or not, but a renovated Pimlico was supposed to open in 2024. Now, there’s no clear timetable. It may be another four or five years away. As an attorney for The Stronach Group has made clear, there aren’t enough resources to redevelop both facilities, and logic suggests that Laurel must eventually be shuttered.

There are several important points to be made about this possibility.

First, is that, as the legislature has previously made clear, Pimlico must remain the top priority of any investment in racing. And make no mistake, horse racing is worth saving (with appropriate safety precautions, but more about that later). The Preakness contributes $50 million annually to the economy, and racing is a key component in the much broader $2 billion equine industry in this state supporting 28,000 jobs.

Second, any added cost cannot be the burden of taxpayers. As much as the public has supported other sports ventures, the Orioles and Ravens facilities included, enough is enough.

And finally, some oversight is required here. The decision to consolidate racing, likely including fewer racing days, can’t be the choice of The Stronach Group alone. That’s why the state legislature and Gov. Wes Moore were wise to last month approve creation of a new Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority to oversee this transition.

There is a process now, and it will take time. But by year’s end it is reasonable to expect a plan to be in place and a revised timetable for a renovated Pimlico to be unveiled. Critics, particularly the animal rights community, will not be happy with this. The recent death of two horses in a single day at Laurel on top of the several hundred lost over the last decade at Maryland races added fuel to the argument that racing is cruel. And while this was a terrible event, there are steps that can be taken to reduce such incidents, from ensuring the track surface is in good condition (as was done in this case) to better monitoring of the health of entries, including their ankle strength, which is a common stress point.

Will Marylanders always support horse racing, or will other types of sports wagering put it to pasture? We do not know for certain. Racing has been popular in the Old Line State since before the Revolutionary War, and a century and a half of Preakness tradition is not to be taken lightly. Still, this is not about predicting future tastes but about acknowledging today’s reality. Pimlico’s low-income neighbors stand to significantly benefit from this project (and not just on race days), the Preakness has too much value, and there is too much tradition and related employment to do anything less than move forward with Pimlico’s redevelopment as expeditiously — and responsibly — as possible.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.