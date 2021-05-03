Amtrak at 50: Biden is on the right track: High-speed rail merits greater attention | COMMENTARY

What makes Amtrak investment especially attractive now is that it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. If the U.S. is to achieve a 50% reduction in emissions, as the Biden administration has promised, the transportation sector is going to have to provide a big chunk as it produces more than one-quarter of all U.S. emissions. Taking gas guzzlers off the road is a start, but where do the passengers go? Fuel efficient vehicles and the various forms of public transit can help, but you can’t get more energy efficient (or lower carbon emitting) than trains. Studies have shown that passenger trains have the lowest carbon footprint of all modes of travel with air transportation causing the biggest. Even electric vehicles can’t compete with train travel, although they do come the closest (aside from people who walk onto ferries). Oh, and did we mention trains are also far safer than cars and trucks?