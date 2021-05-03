Cicadas are ‘insect debutantes’; let’s not treat them as frightening invaders | COMMENTARY

We bet a lot of people living in the 14-state Brood X zone, which extends from the East Coast to the Midwest, actually have a lot of fond memories of past visits. Local scientists have already been chronicling their digging of tunnels in preparation for emergence. They are nothing short of a miracle, invisible for years as they sucked tree sap root underground like babies at the bottle, and then suddenly in huge numbers all around us like a blizzard, but for just four to six weeks so they can participate in what might be termed a legendary party: They mate, reproduce and then shuffle off this mortal coil. They run opposite to the vast majority of the species living on this planet: Long childhood, brief adulthood. Pets will chase them across the yard. Kids will pluck their shells from trees; the braver will catch them live. People will fall asleep each night to their racket.