Steamy days ahead: This could be epic year for backyard crab feasts | COMMENTARY

By all accounts, Maryland’s 2020 crab season, officially launched on April 1, has been miserable for all involved in that industry. The wet, chilly spring has reduced harvests, as the crustaceans are less apt to move around in cold water. Processing plants are struggling with labor shortages as many failed to receive a sufficient number of H-2B visas that allow them to import temporary foreign labor to pick crabs. And the coronavirus pandemic has hit demand, shuttering restaurants and causing many customers to be a little cautious with their money. Even if processing plants do find workers, they are going to have to live with stricter standards (including keeping workers further apart) that slow production, much as their poultry counterparts are doing.