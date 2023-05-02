The Cardin legacy: Substance still matters | COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin holds a campaign button from his days in the Maryland House of Delegates. The three-term senator announced on Monday, May 1 that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Ben Cardin is no blow-dried celebrity. He’s not going to pack large venues or spark national political movements, nor will you catch him posting outrageous comments on social media. And we like that about him. Maryland doesn’t need a firebrand orator. It needs someone of substance, with a deep understanding of issues and who can build coalitions. And that’s exactly who the state’s senior U.S. senator is: a person who gets things done.

The 79-year-old grandson of Russian Jewish immigrants, and son of a schoolteacher and judge, has been this way since he was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1967, where he spent two decades and served as speaker from 1979 to 1986. From there, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he spent another two decades before his election to the U.S. Senate in 2006. He has quietly, effectively and often self-effacingly, been a key figure when it was time to get difficult things done, whether in Annapolis or on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

Cardin’s low-key announcement Monday that he has run his last race was expected, given the lack of preparation for a 2024 reelection bid. But the milestone has consequences not just for Cardin personally, but for our democracy. In electing his replacement, will voters rally around a politician they see as experienced and thoughtful, and likely to listen to reason? Or will they choose a bigger personality with an unbending resolve? There is plenty of evidence, among Democrats and Republicans alike, that the latter has become the dominant appeal. Donald Trump may be the most obvious example, but look across the political landscape and the influence of extremists is strong.

Compared to them, legislators like Cardin might look downright boring, but that’s just because getting the real business of government done isn’t a flashy endeavor. Cardin’s many years in the State House and the U.S. Capitol taught him the intricacies of government; the complexities of policy, both domestic and foreign; the challenges of finding common ground; and how to rise to leadership positions.

Advertisement

He was a frequent visitor in places throughout the state, from Friendsville to Ocean City, listening closely to residents in his travels. He has always reached out. When 188 state lawmakers returned to Annapolis for the 90-day legislative session in January, Senator Cardin also was there, casually strolling through the basement pressroom to take questions and remind reporters (for the thousandth time) what a great job it is to serve in the General Assembly. No staff trailed him to screen out questions. No special security. No news agenda. He treated people with respect — and, of course, he knew his stuff.

Naturally, the retirement announcement has triggered much speculation on who will fill this critically important role. An open Senate seat is always a big deal but never more so when the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans is razor-thin. Conventional wisdom is that the post will be captured in 2024 by a Democrat with experience in public office — that’s how Cardin inherited the Senate seat from Paul Sarbanes, and his House seat from Barbara Mikulski when she was elevated to the U.S. Senate.

And even if Republicans somehow coalesce behind a moderate, will Marylanders want to give the Party of Trump a potential Senate majority? The state GOP is still licking its wounds from the shellacking it took in November after nominating a Trump wannabe for governor, and our proximity to D.C. makes us more aware of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, than most.

Here’s what Marylanders should want at a basic level: a highly qualified individual who will follow Cardin’s example. We are also mindful of the need for Maryland’s congressional delegation to be truly representative of all the state’s residents. Currently, there is not a single woman among the eight representatives and two senators. And eight of the 10 legislators — 80% — are white, when only 57% of the state’s population is. Geographic representation is also a concern: Will Baltimore’s political influence in Congress be diminished if Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Montgomery County resident, is joined in the U.S. Senate by someone else from the D.C. orbit?

While we sort through those questions in the coming months, we offer a tip of the cap to Cardin — who has represented our best interests tirelessly — as well as a shoutout to Myrna, his wife of 58 years, who’s stood by him through it all.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.