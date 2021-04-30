This is how we help kids failing school because of the pandemic | COMMENTARY

The Maryland State Board of Education has said it wants all schools to reopen for in-person learning five days a week next year, and though it plans to allow school systems to seek exceptions, the expectation is that most kids will be in school in the fall. Vaccinations for adults is now widely available and a children’s vaccine is on its way toward approval. Many of the kids who struggled this past year did so because of the failings of virtual learning. They need to get back in school, with the necessary safety precautions taken.