Protecting poultry workers through coronavirus testing is good for them and the economy | COMMENTARY

What’s truly worrisome about Mr. Wilson’s thought process is that it reflects a growing desire — expressed frequently but not uniquely by GOP officeholders — to get the nation working again, regardless of the consequences for the workers on the front lines. It was one thing when COVID-19 appeared to threaten everyone, it’s another when the danger is chiefly directed at grocery store clerks, meat packing plants employees, delivery people and others who don’t have the luxury of teleconferencing to their jobs, like members of the Sussex County Council. Nationwide, poultry plant workers are more likely to be Latino than white, according to the National Center for Farmworker Health. Would an elected official be nearly as anxious to deny COVID-19 tests to his own family members if they worked in a high-risk environment? What if some were over 60 or had compromised immune systems? But that’s not the circumstance for most members of Congress, or for President Donald Trump or for first son-in-law Jared Kushner who recently declared the U.S. coronavirus response a “great success story” and predicts the economy will be “rocking” by July.