Us vs. them: Baltimore police still at odds with community | COMMENTARY

Worse, the survey — results of which were chronicled in a 229-page report filed in U.S. District Court in late March — found a majority of participants (again, across demographic boundaries) don’t trust officers and are hesitant to interact with them, even if the person has been the victim of a crime. Seventy-two percent of respondents said they’re not likely to call police if their home is broken into; 76% aren’t even likely to ask a BPD officer for directions if they’re lost. Nearly half of those surveyed, 45%, said they feel nervous when they see a city officer or police car, with the main reason given for both discomfort and comfort being the same: prior experience, either through calls for service or traffic and street stops.