Biden, Harris, Pelosi and the changing of the guard | COMMENTARY

All Americans can rejoice in this development, but people from Baltimore can, perhaps, rejoice a little more. Not only is Speaker Pelosi a favorite daughter of Charm City, born and raised here, with both her father and brother having served as mayor. But Vice President Harris is something of an adopted daughter, herself having chosen Baltimore to serve as national headquarters of her own presidential campaign last year. There were any number of reasons for this selection, of course, from a need to have an East Coast presence, to its convenience to D.C. and a major airport. But we suspect it also spoke to a theme she articulated in both her presidential and vice presidential bids — the need to ensure equal opportunity for all and help for the disenfranchised by a more activist federal government. And what better place to demonstrate that goal then Baltimore?