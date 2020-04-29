In Baltimore County, talk of rescinding pay raises is just the tip of the iceberg | COMMENTARY

The Kentucky senator may soon find that position indefensible as even the reddest of the Red States begin to comprehend the extent of their budget shortfalls and that restarting the economy will not be as fast, comprehensive or orderly as they may want. Even in Georgia, they are learning that lifting stay-at-home orders is no guarantee people will perceive dining or shopping or a myriad other activities as safe. Today, in Baltimore County, the headline is about cutting pay raises, a move that may seem premature given the other opportunities to trim slightly a nearly $4 billion county budget. By next month or the month after, however, it may be about furloughs or even pay cuts if the economy continues downward and the shortfall expands. This is the uncertain era in which we are living. There is no AAA road map revealing the best route ahead. Given those uncertainties, it’s simply prudent for state and local governments to prepare for the worst.