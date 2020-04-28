Applying the coronavirus stay-at-home approach to prisoners - post-pandemic | COMMENTARY

Since the new coronavirus swept into Maryland in force in March, the state has released more than 2,000 inmates, some awaiting trial, who were judged able to be safely monitored in the community or who were nearing the end of their sentences. And more are expected to be freed in the future, now that Maryland’s chief judge, Mary Ellen Barbera, has issued orders encouraging the release of nonviolent juveniles and adults amid the pandemic, and Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order to speed up the process for those eligible for home detention or for release within the next four months. The governor also directed the Maryland Parole Commission to accelerate its consideration of older inmates serving sentences for nonviolent crimes and who are at risk for deadly complications from the disease. It was a stark turnaround from his stance just last month, when he responded to calls for low-risk prisoner release by saying “they’re safer where they are.”