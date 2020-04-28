Meatless Mondays: Coronavirus-caused supply chain shortages have an upside | COMMENTARY

You know what was regarded as patriotic during World War I and II? To plant a “victory garden” in the backyard. The idea was that the more fruits and vegetables we could produce ourselves, the more farmers could export to our allies. What might be regarded as patriotic in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak? Maybe not to take the last two pounds of ground chuck out of the Giant meat case and grab the ingredients for lentil soup, stuffed pasta shells and vegetable lasagna instead. With a nice green salad. And perhaps some oven-roasted fresh vegetables. And, if you’re really lucky, you might even have a grandparent or great-grandparent who can tell you (from a safe distance) stories about what real sacrifice during a worldwide emergency is all about.