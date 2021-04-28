Maryland is awash in guns, and more are on the way | COMMENTARY

The pandemic will eventually end. The police accountability movement is already bearing fruit and crime fighting strategies, including drug decriminalization, are going to have a positive impact, too. Yet all these guns whether they are in the hands of first-time buyers from Towson with self-defense on their minds or long-time hunters in Western Maryland or just city residents who enjoy target practice, are not going away, particularly if the permitting process is relaxed. The U.S. has an estimated 393 million guns in civilian hands, by far the highest ratio (with guns outnumbering people) in the world. This is a legacy that fuels one of the highest shooting death rates on the planet (only a handful of violence-plagued, politically unstable South American countries rank higher) and these continued mass shootings. All those firearms are destined to be inherited, used and misused, by generations to come as these trends continue without, it appears, any real hope of intervention from a U.S. Senate held hostage by partisan politics.