What do 42% of drivers do on the JFX? Hint: It’s not safe | COMMENTARY

Recently, the Maryland General Assembly gave the city the authority to install two automated speed cameras along the JFX to help address this problem. Motorists will first be given fair warning. The city will initially have to post an electronic sign with speed sensor notifying them of their speed (presumably in case they never look at their speedometers). And once installed, the actual enforcement cameras will result in written warnings for the first 90 days. After that, anyone going 12 mph too fast will be slapped with a $40 ticket, the revenue going to pay for the operation of the devices and then to traffic safety improvements on the road. None of the revenue will go to other city expenses (or displace money that was destined for those JFX safety upgrades or otherwise benefit the city coffers). Rarely in law enforcement are violators treated with a more velvet hand or revenue more restricted. Parking in a handicap spot in Baltimore carries a fine more than 10 times as large.