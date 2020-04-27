Maryland embraces the two-week gold standard for reopening | COMMENTARY

These are not arbitrary standards. As the governor noted, they were formulated in consultation with medical experts. But they also directly mirror what the federal coronavirus task force recommended in mid-April — again, two weeks of “downward trajectory” of cases that are required to gradually life restrictions in three phases. So it’s not just two weeks of good numbers to start the process, it’s two weeks of good numbers to go from Phase 1 to Phase 2 and so on. This is not only wise from an epidemiological point of view but from a political one. What happens to a governor who puts lives in jeopardy prematurely and then sees the death count rise? Most likely, he or she loses credibility with the public, and that’s no small loss in the middle of a pandemic that has cost this country 55,000 lives and counting.