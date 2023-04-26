Maryland shows good environmental policy is also good politics | COMMENTARY

Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency agreed to increased enforcement over pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay from Pennsylvania as part of a settlement involving lawsuits brought by Maryland, neighboring states and environmental advocates. The proposed agreement is no small matter. EPA enforcement under federal Clean Water Act authority had clearly slackened under the Trump administration — both in the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. But it’s actually much more far-reaching than that. Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna River is the single greatest source of freshwater into the Chesapeake, and with it comes a lot of contaminants, particularly excess nitrogen and phosphorus, much of it draining from septic tanks, urban and suburban stormwater runoff and sewage treatment plants. But the single greatest source of these nutrients is runoff from agriculture, and that’s where greater enforcement can have a huge impact ensuring Pennsylvania farms are more responsible in their use of fertilizer, in soil conservation practices and in how they handle manure.

This hopeful development, arguably the most promising bay-related policy change in years, might have gotten overlooked because it comes at a time when Maryland is making notable progress on a variety of environmental fronts. One day after the EPA announcement, Gov. Wes Moore was busy signing legislation at Tradepoint Atlantic expanding the use of offshore wind in Maryland, with turbines fabricated at that Baltimore County facility for eventual use along the Atlantic coast. And that was on top of a slew of other bills aimed at promoting electric vehicle use, increasing land conservation, preserving forests and native plants, and creating a program to make sure state contractors use green materials — or at least make choices that are more climate-friendly.

The biggest environmental proposal missing from the stack is likely to be revisited next year: a reboot of the EmPOWER Maryland Energy Efficiency Act to both strengthen the energy-efficiency movement and provide greater help to lower-income households that failed in this year’s General Assembly session.

The obvious take-away here is that good environmental policy is also good politics. Even former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, spoke often of protecting the environment — though his deeds did not always match his words. But it also acknowledges the importance of broad agreements backed up by motivated (and staffed) regulatory agencies. And let’s not lose sight of the enormous challenges that remain. Maryland and other states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed are not going to hit their 2025 pollution goals set in 2010. And climate change poses an even bigger threat with coastal states particularly vulnerable to sea level rise on top of droughts, heat and worsening weather disasters. The outlook for stronger policies coming out of Capitol Hill where climate-science-denying GOP conservatives hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives? Not good.

But the beauty of this political movement is that it comes with practical economic advantages. It can start with those thousands of wind-powered jobs coming to Tradepoint. But it extends far beyond, to support economic opportunities in energy conservation, in green construction, in ecotourism and in making Maryland a healthier, more attractive and more sustainable place for the coming generations. To shy from these responsibilities is to essentially saddle our children and our children’s children with the high cost of our wasteful indulgences. Switching to lower emission vehicles, for example, seems a small price to pay for cleaner air, land and water. But it doesn’t happen without greater investment in charging stations or other accommodations.

Make no mistake, going green won’t always be easy. Nor will the choices always be obvious. Baltimore’s ongoing struggles with recycling collection are a case in point. Baltimore has many competing needs right now, and it’s reasonable to be more focused on public safety and dealing with poverty than how often bottles and cans are picked up. But that doesn’t exempt the city, nor any subdivision, from its long-term obligation to be a responsible steward of the natural world. This isn’t about progressive utopia, this is often about the exceedingly practical ambition of being exposed to fewer carcinogens and other major health risks. Or maybe having a safe place to swim. Or clean air to breath. Or maybe, just maybe, some crabs to steam (with appropriate seasoning) when friends stop by on the weekend.

Who wouldn’t be happy with that?

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.