Sun endorses Kweisi Mfume for 7th Congressional District | COMMENTARY

We endorse Kweisi Mfume for the 7th Congressional District seat. He previously held the post for five terms, from 1987 to 1996, serving as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and on a broad mix of committees, including financial services, education and small business. Mr. Mfume also held the ranking seat on what was then known as the General Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. Likewise, Cummings served as the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, investigating everything from the widening gap between ultra-rich and middle-class American workers and the impeachment case against the president, and we expect Mr. Mfume to also point a spotlight on injustice.