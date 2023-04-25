Can government be trusted? Disclosure is good for the soul — and for democracy | COMMENTARY

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis. He has called for greater public disclosure when there are lawsuits stemming from allegations of misconduct in the criminal justice system. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

Anyone looking for an introduction to Maryland state government could scarcely do better than to show up every other Wednesday on the second floor of the State House for an open session of the state Board of Public Works. The three member panel, chaired by the governor along with the state’s comptroller and treasurer, has the last word on much of state spending. There’s a contract to widen the Baltimore Beltway? The BPW must sign off. Same with or other major government contracts or the sale of state property or disputes involving state vendors and on and on.

Most of the time, this is dry, straightforward stuff with a lot of 3-0 votes. But there are times when disputes arise. As happened a week ago, when Treasurer Dereck Davis asked that two items on the agenda be set apart so that he could vote against them. Why? Because they involved settlements of lawsuits involving mistreatment of two inmates, one at a state prison in Cumberland and the other at another at the Baltimore City Detention Center. In addition to cash payouts in both cases, the parties had agreed to keep the facts confidential.

“Apparently, me commenting or putting details out is problematic in settlement discussions,” Davis announced about 20 minutes into the meeting. “I would like to say to our attorneys and so forth, when they’re negotiating settlements in the future that if me being quiet is contingent upon those agreements, then you might as well forget it. That’s not going to happen there.”

In other words, the treasurer wants full disclosure. He thinks the public has a right to know what’s happening, especially when it involves public safety. We would agree wholeheartedly, but we also recognize that there are times when elected officials and bureaucrats find this inconvenient. And thus, the temptation in those cases is for these guardians of the public good to believe they are acting in the best interests of all when they decide that secrecy is best. Maybe settlements are easier. Maybe personnel conflicts are less embarrassing. Maybe contractors don’t like having their reputations sullied. The price government pays for hiding information can be high; eventually, there is a credibility cost.

For 64 years years, the Pew Research Center has been measuring public trust in government. In the era of Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy, about three-quarters of Americans believed government does what is right always or most of the time. By the middle of the Donald Trump administration, it had moved to 17%. Today, it’s around 20%. The cause of this decline is almost immaterial. It’s the response to this lack of trust that counts now. And that calls for government to reveal everything. Always. Every day.

That doesn’t require posting classified material and defense secrets on Discord, but it does mean opening a lot of non-secret files. And that should include relatively minor matters like Baltimore County’s disputes over employee retirement benefits. The county has opted to keep such matters confidential. That’s a mistake. Why? Because the public can’t be assured their tax dollars are not wasted when they aren’t allowed to know what’s going on. There’s an actual harm when things are kept in the shadows.

Perhaps the ultimate example of this came out in the open last fall when the publisher of the McCurtain Gazette-News in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, left behind a voice-activated pocket recorder at a meeting of the local board of commissioners. His goal had been to document how the commissioners had violated the state’s Open Meeting Act. What he got, instead, was a national news story as county officials were caught discussing murdering the Gazette-News reporter publisher and his son, a reporter, and happily recalling the days when a Black man could be harmed by the local sheriff without negative repercussions. One commissioner resigned from office last week.

Now there’s a pocket recorder that deserves a promotion. Granted, the next set of commissioners may harbor hateful and racist thoughts in their hearts and not say them aloud. Thus, the public may never know — unless, of course, there are intrepid reporters from outlets like the Gazette-News monitoring all the actions of government and duly reporting them to the voters. Sometimes, heinous actions speak even louder than heinous words.

