Life goes on amid coronavirus: Tell us your story

One month has passed since we first asked readers to share snapshots of daily life amid coronavirus through emailed essays and photographs. Since then, some of us have lost jobs or gotten ill, many of us have experienced the kindnesses of others, and most of us have endured moments of extreme frustration and boredom.
Now, with a phased reopening in site, we’d like to ask for your stories and images again, this time in partnership with the Maryland Historical Society. The organization has launched a “Collecting in Quarantine” initiative to capture how Marylanders are living through this unique moment in history. The hope is that 100 years from how, these tales and pictures will lend historical perspective to our nation’s next challenge — much like stories of the 1918 flu informed our response to the novel coronavirus.
Send your stories, in 450 words or less, of lessons learned and life lived to talkback@baltimoresun.com with the subject line “CORONAVIRUS STORY.” Include your name, phone number and street address for verification purposes. We’ll edit and compile our favorites for later publication in The Sun, and share them with the Maryland Historical Society for potential inclusion in their collection, which will be saved for future generations.
