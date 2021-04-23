Work zone ahead: Signs of hope with infrastructure plan | COMMENTARY

Initial Republican opposition to one of President Joe Biden’s centerpiece proposals, the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, was to be expected in these partisan times, particularly given the scale of the proposal: It would invest record sums in building and renovating public infrastructure, from roads and bridges to clean energy and other public works including water and sewer lines as well as the “care” economy. But initial GOP objections over the size (too big), specifics (too Green New Deal-ish) and financing mechanism (higher corporate taxes) of the president’s plan haven’t exactly caught fire with the general public. Returning the U.S. corporate tax rate closer to pre-Donald Trump levels doesn’t raise public alarm — not even within corporate America — when so many companies, large and small, benefit from infrastructure spending, too.
On Thursday, U.S. Senate Republicans produced their own infrastructure proposal, which is much smaller, more transportation-focused and not so green. The $568 billion proposal also comes up short on funding. For a time, it was thought the GOP package would be financed exclusively through user fees, perhaps even an increase in the federal motor fuel tax. What they chose was the worst possible user fee: a mileage tax on electric vehicles (apparently to demonstrate they really, really deny climate change science) along with a budgetary recycling of coronavirus federal aid funds.
Still, when one throws in recent statements by Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia moderate Democrat often positioned as the crucial 50th vote in his chamber, that he would support $4 trillion in infrastructure spending as long as it’s paid for (meaning new revenues will cover new spending and not add to the deficit), prospects for passage of a major infrastructure measure have brightened a bit. That’s good news. Not because the process is headed toward a truly bipartisan compromise. That’s probably too much to ask. But it does raise the possibility that a Democratically controlled Congress can move a bill — likely using budget reconciliation in the Senate — that has elements within it that have bipartisan support.
A small distinction, perhaps, but a crucial one in these polarized times. The most intriguing possibility is that Democrats will take a cue from Republicans and incorporate user fees. Raising the federal gas tax may not be politically popular, but leaving the rate untouched for 28 years creates its own problems. Because the tax is not pegged to inflation, it can’t keep up with transportation needs as construction prices rise with inflation. That’s a big reason why U.S. highways and bridges are in poor shape — overcrowded, crumbling, neglected or all of the above. Simply adjusting the gas tax for inflation would require raising the 18.4 cents per gallon charge to something on the order of 33 cents. The GOP’s favored alternative, a vehicle miles traveled tax (or VMT), is a bit problematic given that it would require the government to keep tabs on everyone’s movements which raises privacy concerns whether the vehicles involved are gas-powered or electric.
Democrats would be wise to incorporate a user fee increase in their final bill, not simply because it’s a reliable way to generate needed revenue to finance the transportation component, but because it’s also environmentally friendly, particularly if the gas tax is raised. Cars and trucks release about 1.7 billion tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year; the transportation sector in all accounts for about one-fifth of carbon emissions. Providing motorists an incentive to drive less and for manufacturers to create more fuel-efficient, less polluting vehicles would be the right choice. Conservatives can relish today’s relatively low prices at the pump, but they are literally killing us, or will be, as climate change continues. The GOP may have turned up their collective noses at President Biden’s recent climate summit pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030, but most Americans recognize the serious threat it poses.
As for the scale of the infrastructure measure, we are inclined to side with President Biden that going big makes the most sense. Keep in mind this isn’t about increasing the size of government or hiring more bureaucrats, it’s about turning around and pouring money into the private sector to build those roads, install those electric vehicle charging stations, replace failing sewer lines and, yes, make sure seniors and people with disabilities have access to home care.
Regarding the appropriate corporate tax rate, we would grant the administration its wiggle room. We have witnessed no great successes from President Donald Trump’s choice to lower the rate from 35% to 21% in 2017. Raising it back to 28%, as Mr. Biden has proposed, would likely have little impact on job creation (although it might mean less corporate stock buybacks). But then we won’t get tearful if it lands closer to 25%, as Senator Manchin prefers, particularly if user fees like a gas tax increase are part of the final product, too. A longtime legislator like Mr. Biden knows how to cut a deal over spending that’s as broadly popular with Americans as this measure proposes. Now, it’s just up to members of Congress to get it done.
The Baltimore Sun editorial board — made up of Opinion Editor Tricia Bishop, Deputy Editor Andrea K. McDaniels and writer Peter Jensen — offers opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. It is separate from the newsroom.